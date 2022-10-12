'Atkaya, Bhatkaya, Latkaya...': BJP Chief Attacks Congress In Gujarat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Wednesday flagged off the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' in Mehsana.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other BJP leaders were also present at the occasion.

Addressing a public rally on the occasion, Mr Nadda said, "BJP is a pro-active, pro-responsible government and pro-responsive government. He said BJP government understands the plight of the people. What did Congress do for years? Pitted brothers against each other, areas against each other and did not supply water where it was needed. Jo vikas ki yatra chalani thi usko atkaya, bhatkaya, latkaya. Now they themselves are stuck..."

"Gaurav yatra is not just for Gujarat alone, it is a yatra to establish pride of entire India. It's a matter of fortune that Gujarat is the 'gangotri' of 'Gaurav Yatra' to re-establish the nation on the global map, to make it self-reliant, developed."

BJP has geared up for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district. He also held a roadshow after the rally.

"Being in Jamkandorana is always special," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore at Amod, Bharuch.

He laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar, Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej, Phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport and the development of Multilevel Industrial Sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli.

The Prime Minister also dedicated several projects which will give a boost to the chemicals sector in Gujarat including GACL Plant, Bharuch Underground Drainage and IOCL Dahej Koyali Pipeline.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)