At NITI Aayog Meet, Assam Chief Minister Seeks Special Exemptions For State

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal made the request to PM Modi at the NITI Aayog meet. (File)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, during the 6th Governing Council meet of the NITI Aayog today, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide special exemption to Assam over requirement of the size of land for setting up mega projects in the state.

His request comes as the state is preparing to go to assembly elections in around two months.

Speaking at the meeting, which was chaired by PM Modi virtually, Chief Minister Sonowal said that taking into consideration the paucity of land in the state, NITI Aayog must give special relaxation to Assam for setting up of any mega projects.

Mr Sonowal said that the density of population in Assam is 397 per square kilometer which is higher than the national average and hence, the NITI Aayog must grant exemption so that the state can catch up with other states in the country in executing large projects.

The chief minister also requested for an intervention by the Ministry of Power to explore possibilities of reduction in tariff for NTPC Bongaigaon Station for Assam.

He said the state government is also taking steps to facilitate ease of export, agri-marketing infrastructure, uplifting the infrastructure for post-harvest management, cold chain management and marketing linkages. Besides developing Air Cargo Terminal at LGBI Airport to promote export of agricultural products, the government is also supporting innovative and start-up agriculture business and food processing industries.

Mr Sonowal said that skill development and entrepreneurship are the focus areas for Atmanirbhar Assam. To meet the skilled manpower globally, North East Skill Centre is being established under the aegis of Assam Skill Development Mission in collaboration with ITE Education Services, Singapore.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu appreciated the New Education Policy of the centre and said that while the Arunachal government will localise state-specific curriculum of culture and traditions at the primary-school level and of Arunachal History at the middle-school level, the centre should include North East India's history and culture in the national curriculum as well.