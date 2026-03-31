At Mumbai Samosa Joint, Man Bites Off Owner's Finger Over Payment Dispute

In a chilling rage attack in Mumbai's Malad, a man bit off a snack shop owner's middle finger during an altercation over online payment for a samosa and cutlet he ate at the food joint. The shop owner, Ranjit Harivansh Singh, has suffered injuries on his other fingers too and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The accused, Laximdhar Mangal Mallik, has been taken into custody and will face serious charges.

According to police, Mallik came to the food joint at Malad's Shivaji Chowk on Saturday night and ordered a samosa and a cutlet. Once he was done, the shop owner's son asked him for money. Mallik said he would make the payment online, but the shop owner's son insisted on cash. This drew an angry response from Mallik, and an altercation began. He started hurling abuses and shouting at the eatery's staff.

To defuse the situation, Singh intervened and spoke to Mallik. He asked him to calm down and leave.

This angered Mallik more and what happened next was a shocker. Mallik grabbed Singh's hand and bit off his middle finger with his teeth. He started biting the other fingers too, as a stunned Singh winced in pain. The staff of the shop and Singh's son somehow managed to bring Mallik under control. The police were then called in.

Singh was rushed to a hospital and doctors said his condition is stable. The cops have taken the accused, Mallik, in custody and a case invoking serious sections has been registered. Police said further probe is on.