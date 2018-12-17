At Congress Swearing-In Hat-Trick Today, All Eyes On Absentees: 10 Points

The Congress has planned back-to-back swearing-in ceremonies in three states.

Bhopal: While Ashok Gehlot will be sworn-in as Rajasthan Chief Minister in Jaipur in the morning, Kamal Nath will take the oath in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal around 1 pm followed by Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh's Raipur at 4 pm.