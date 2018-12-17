At Congress Swearing-In Hat-Trick Today, All Eyes On Absentees: 10 Points

The Congress has planned back-to-back swearing-in ceremonies in three states.
Bhopal: While Ashok Gehlot will be sworn-in as Rajasthan Chief Minister in Jaipur in the morning, Kamal Nath will take the oath in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal around 1 pm followed by Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh's Raipur at 4 pm.
Starting at 10 am Monday with Rajasthan, the Congress has planned back-to-back swearing-in ceremonies in three states it wrested from the BJP in just-concluded assembly elections.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend all the three oath ceremonies. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu might also make it to all three events, sources in his party told news agency PTI.
Other prominent opposition leaders likely to attend the programmes include former prime minister H D Devegowda, Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.
One significant guest at the Rajasthan ceremony will be Sanjay Singh of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. His presence will add to theories that the AAP and Congress are trying to overcome years of acrimony in a bid to see the BJP defeated in 2019.
But West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has dispatched her party lawmaker Dinesh Trivedi to attend the Madhya Pradesh event. Asked whether he was carrying any message for the function, Mr Trivedi told PTI, "There is no message as such. My going there is a message itself."
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's absence will be even more pronounced since she has helped the Congress reach the majority in Madhya Pradesh to keep the BJP out. Before the elections, amid failed efforts at forging an alliance, the Uttar Pradesh politician called the Congress, like the BJP, a "snake".
The absence of the two leaders, along with that of Akhilesh Yadav, will mean the ceremonies won't be the dazzling opposition parade first seen at the oath of Mr Kumaraswamy in Karnataka in May this year.
That the patchy show comes just a day after ally DMK's efforts to pitch Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the opposition's 2019 Prime Ministerial candidate ran into resistance, will also cheer the BJP.
Last week, when votes were counted in five states after month-long elections in five states, the Congress suffered decisive losses in Telangana and Mizoram but managed to trump the BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The results were the BJP's biggest electoral loss since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014.