Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel To Take Oath Today

A host of opposition leaders are expected to attend the back-to-back swearing-in ceremonies of Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel as chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively, today. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be attending all the three events, other prominent opposition leaders likely to attend the events include former prime minister HD Devegowda and Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be attending the events along with Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav. However, three prominent opposition leaders - Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati - will be among those conspicuous in their absence from the three grand events.

