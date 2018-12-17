Chief Minister Kamal Nath Waives Farm Loans, Hours After Taking Oath

Kamal Nath signed the papers for farm loan waivers two hours after taking oath.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath waived off the loans for farmers in his state, two hours after he took oath as the chief minister. The promise of farm loan waiver was made by the Congress during the election campaign in Madhya Pradesh. This is Mr Nath's first decision after assuming office.

He signed the papers required for waiving off farm loans up to Rs. 2 lakh from nationalised and co-operative banks til March 31.

The Congress had promised to write off farm loans of up to Rs. 2 lakh and provide a "salary grant" for five years to industries offering jobs to the youth if elected to power in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who attended Mr Nath's swearing-in, tweeted, "1 done, 2 to go." Mr Gandhi was referring to similar promises the party made in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

1 done.



2 to go. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 17, 2018

In its election manifesto, the party had also promised a social security pension for farmers, who had held massive protests in the state last year, and a rebate in the registration fee of land documents, besides a financial help of Rs. 51,000 for the marriage of daughters of small cultivators.