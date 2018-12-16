Opposition Disagrees With MK Stalin Backing Rahul Gandhi For PM: Sources

MK Stalin today proposed Rahul Gandhi's name as opposition's PM face.

The nascent efforts for a united opposition faced its first big challenge today as a clutch of parties, sources said, opposed DMK chief MK Stalin's proposal that Rahul Gandhi be the opposition front's Prime Ministerial candidate for next year's national elections.

The Congress chief and his mother, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were in Chennai today for the unveiling of a statue of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, who died in August. At the political meeting later, attended by several opposition leaders, DMK chief MK Stalin said "Rahul has got the ability to defeat fascist Modi government. Let's strengthen Rahul Gandhi's hands, let's save the country".

Sources said the Samajwadi Party, Telugu Desam Party, Trinamool Congress and the National Conference had objected to the suggestion.

So far, the opposition parties, including the Congress, have carefully avoided the issue of a face for the country's top job. But the Congress triumph over the BJP in three heartland states has given the party a key position in the opposition camp, where regional players, notably Mamata Banerjee, has been pitching for a bigger role.

Sources said Ms Banerjee has been at the forefront of efforts to form an alliance of regional players to negotiate with the Congress. There are hopes that their combined voice may give them the heft even to project a regional leader as a possible prime Ministerial candidate.

Among parties willing to sign up are Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, Arvind Kejriwal, Uttar Pradesh leaders Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, sources said.