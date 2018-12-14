After Congress Poll Wins, Mamata Banerjee For Separate Front: Sources

Mamata Banerjee is seen to have projected herself as the pivot of a "non-Congress, non-BJP" grouping

The BJP's defeat in three big states energises the opposition just months before the 2019 polls but a Congress victory could achieve the opposite of the proposed "maha gatbandhan unity" to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the chief of the Trinamool Congress, is believed to have taken the lead in trying to gather her counterparts leading regional parties, into a separate front to counter the Congress and to negotiate with it as an alternate and separate front.

Sources say among those ready to join this club are Telangana's ruling party TRS led by K Chandrasekhara Rao, Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chandrababu Naidu, the BJD of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Uttar Pradesh rivals turned allies Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Many of these leaders last came on a big stage during the Karnataka oath ceremony in May, which became an opposition success party.

Over the past few months, Mamata Banerjee is seen to have projected herself as the pivot of a "non-Congress, non-BJP" grouping, with prominent one-on-one meetings with Chandrasekhara Rao, Mr Naidu and Mr Kejriwal.

Leaders like Mr Rao, Mr Kejriwal and Naveen Patnaik have never been comfortable with the idea of a front in which the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress is the leader, especially as the party is the opposition in their states. Even Chandrababu Naidu, though he buried his differences with the Congress to fight in Telangana against Mr Rao. In May, he and Ms Banerjee both pitched for regional parties to gather forces and consolidate their strength.

The Congress believes its claim to a leadership role just became stronger and high-def after its state election wins. But the Bengal chief minister, it seems has another idea. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi even called her out for her "silence" after the Congress win.

It is early days yet but the regional alliance, if it crystallises, is likely to damage the Congress' plans for Uttar Pradesh, where it wants an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and BSP for the 2019 national election.

Uttar Pradesh, with 80 parliamentary seats, is key to power for any political party. Most of these seats are currently with the BJP, with the Congress reduced to just two in the 2014 elections - the seats held by its top two, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Sources say regional leaders, especially Mamata Banerjee, calculate more benefits in going into a coalition government as a separate bloc, with a greater say and even the bargaining power to project a regional leader as a possible Prime Ministerial candidate.

The Samajwadi Party has already indicated it would like to be part of the opposition unity moves and is not sure of Mamata Banerjee's initiative to start another front.