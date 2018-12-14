Ashok Gehlot For Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot Accepts Deputy's Post: 10 Points

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a photo of him with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

New Delhi: Ashok Gehlot is the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Sachin Pilot has agreed to be his deputy, the Congress today announced, shortly after Rahul Gandhi dropped a big hint that the tussle between the two leaders was over. The Congress president tweeted a photo with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, all three grinning, with the caption: "The United Colours of Rajasthan". It was a replica of his photo to signal the Madhya Pradesh detente last evening. The Congress has been in firefighting mode since it scooped big BJP states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in state election results on Tuesday.