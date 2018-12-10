At All-Party Meet, PM Modi Asks Lawmakers To Utilise Winter Session Well

PM Modi said the government was open to the opposition's inputs for better working of Parliament. (FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed to all lawmakers at an all-party meeting to utilise the winter session of Parliament well as it will be the last full-fledged session before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an all-party meet at Parliament House a day before the session commences, PM Modi said the government was ready to discuss all issues as per rules and procedures and was open to the opposition's inputs for better working of Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar briefed the media on what transpired in the meeting.

"The Prime Minister said that we all need to cooperate with each other on the issues of public interest. He underlined that in a democracy both the government and the opposition share their inputs for efficient governance," Mr Tomar said, quoting the PM Modi.

"The Prime Minister also said that the government was ready to discuss all issues as per rules and procedures. If anybody wants to bring something to the government's notice inside the House or even outside, we are open to it," he added.

Mr Tomar said that all the political parties present at the meeting assured full cooperation in the smooth functioning of Parliament.

Asked if the government was ready for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe in the Rafale fighter jets deal, he said the opposition had several issues including Rafale, farmers' plight and economy "but they would have to prioritise things" as the session was only four weeks long.

"These things can be settled in the Business Advisory Meetings," he added.

The Minister said a legislation on Ram Mandir was "not the topic of today's discussion".

"When something to this effect comes up, we will let you know," he said.

He said the government had 46 items on the agenda including three ordinances, Supplementary Budget and government legislations.

The session would have 20 sittings spread over 29 days.

