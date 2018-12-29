At 1.7 Degrees Celsius, Agra Coldest In Uttar Pradesh

Severe cold wave conditions prevailed in western Uttar Pradesh. (File)

Severe cold wave conditions prevailed in western Uttar Pradesh with Agra recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 1.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.

The western parts of the state experienced dense fog, a Met office release said.

Night temperature dropped in Gorakhpur division and remained below normal in Lucknow, Bareilly, Allahabad, Agra, Faizabad, Varanasi and Meerut divisions.

The met office forecast shallow to moderate fog at a few places in the state during the next 24 hours.

