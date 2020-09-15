Assets Worth Over Rs 4 Crore Found With Municipal Official In Madhya Pradesh

Searches and assessment of assets of the municipal official are going on (Representational)

Unaccounted assets worth over Rs 4 crore were found during searches at the properties of an in-charge chief municipal officer in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the Lokayukta police said.

Following complaints, the properties of the official, Barnagar Kuldeep Nishunk, in Ujjain and Barnagar were raided, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vedansh Soni said.

The Lokayukta police look into corruption cases.

Mr Nishunk began his career as panchayat secretary in 2008 and received a total of Rs 30 lakh in salary till now, Mr Soni said. During the raids, Lokayukta police found Rs 3.28 lakh cash, 452 grams of gold, 2.8 kg of silver, documents of agricultural land and three houses, he said.

Details of 56 bank accounts came to light and one of these accounts, with a private bank, had Rs 1.08 crore in it, Mr Soni added.

Mr Nishunk allegedly obtained government contracts by floating dummy firms including one registered in his mother's name, the official said.

Searches and assessment of assets are going on, Mr Soni added.