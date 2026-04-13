



Rahul Kanwal: "Let's move the needle up. If we go from 10% to 12%. So if Vijay's party gets 12% off the vote share, and in this case, again, the bulk of it comes from the AIADMK. Then obviously the DMK does even better because it's picking up more votes.

"Let's switch to the other scenario. If he picks up 12% of the vote share, but 8% of this comes from the DMK, and only 2% comes from the AIADMK. 2% is coming from other parties. That's the first scenario.

"AIADMK benefits from Vijay's presence because he's picked up 8% of his 12% from the DMK. This is a nightmare scenario for the DMK. 8% picks up from the DMK 2% from the ADMK, then you've got the election turning with AIADMK at 127, DMK at 107 for the first time in one of the scenarios, you've got the AIADMK in the lead thanks to Vijay. This is 12%."