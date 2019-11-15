Assembly Election In Jammu And Kashmir 'Soon': Lt Governor Girish Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor said that Assembly election will be held soon in the Union Territory

Hinting at holding Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in the near future, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday said the election process will begin soon.

"Election will come. It is a Union territory with a legislature, it will not continue like this (LG's rule)," he said, while addressing a function of the police department.

"The process for holding the election will come soon," Mr Murmu said, speaking at the Attestation-cum-Passing out Parade of the 14th batch of Constables, held in the Talwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Asking the police force to get ready for shouldering their responsibility, the Lt Governor said there will be an important role for the men in uniform (in the forthcoming election).

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Nirmal Kumar Singh met the Lt Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The statement by Mr Murmu, who took over as the first Lt Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, will come as a relief to political parties.

On August 5, the government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's temporary special status and bifurcated the state into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.



