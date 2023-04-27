Assam Woman Throws Baby Girl Into Pond, Arrested: Cops

She had thrown her baby girl into the pond on April 24 night, police said. (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a mother killed her baby girl by throwing her into a pond in Assam's Sonitpur district, police said.

The incident took place in the Mahalaxmi Basti area under Biswanath Sub-Division in the Sonitpur district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

According to the police, the mother threw her baby into the pond on April 24. The whole incident came to light on Wednesday after the baby's body was spotted floating in the pond. Police arrested the parents for further investigation.

S Hajowary, Officer-in-Charge of Biswanath Chariali police station said that the mother namely Jyotsna Khandwal had thrown her baby in a pond nearby her house on April 24 night.

"When some local villagers spotted the body of a baby floating in the pond today they immediately informed us. We rushed to the spot and recovered the body. During the investigation, we interrogated Jyotsna Khandwal, who admitted that she had committed the crime," said Officer-in-Charge.

"She had thrown her baby girl into the pond on April 24 night. It is reported that Jyotsna's first child was a girl and she gave birth to a baby girl. The mother had taken extreme steps after failing to give birth to a baby boy. We have arrested Jyotsna Khandwal and her husband Mukesh Khandwal. We will take action as per the law," S Hajowary added.

