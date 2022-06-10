Assam Teacher Sexually Abuses Minor, Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison

Family members of the victim filed a complaint with the police in February this year. (Representational)

A local court in Assam has sentenced a teacher to six years of imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl last year. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

The Special Judge (POCSO) in the district on Thursday passed a judgment for imprisonment for six years to the teacher who is a tutorial teacher in the area.

Following the incident last year, the family members of the victim had lodged a complaint before the police in February this year, and the police subsequently registered a case under sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

Advocate Prabin Deb Roy said that the Additional District and Session Judge and Special Judge (POCSO) Court passed the final judgment in the sexual abuse case.

"The court has awarded imprisonment for six years to accused person and imposed fine of Rs 10,000, in default of payment of which to undergo simple imprisonment for a further period of six months under section 10 of POCSO Act," the advocate said.