Assam Rifles Says Power Outage At Posts After Row With Mizoram Minister

Assam Rifles said they did not stop the vehicle of Mizoram Power Minister F Rodingliana

The Assam Rifles today said their posts across Mizoram faced an electricity outage for several hours on Thursday after soldiers allegedly stopped the convoy of Mizoram Power Minister F Rodingliana. Mr Rodingliana on Friday alleged his convoy was stopped by Assam Rifles soldiers on the outskirts of Aizawl while he was returning home from Champhai.

This led to a confrontation between officials accompanying and the paramilitary troops.

An official statement said the power outage across Assam Rifles' posts and locations in Mizoram, following the incident, jeopardises operational readiness and poses a security risk in border (Myanmar) areas.

"The power outage (on Thursday) affecting Assam Rifles posts across Mizoram appears to be a deliberate move aimed at obstructing their operations," the statement said.

Media reports said electricity supply was restored after six to seven hours when Assam Rifles commanders requested Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The AR said that on October 17, a mobile vehicle checkpost was set up near Zokhawsang based on intelligence inputs about the possible transport of weapons.

"When the convoy of Rodingliana, comprising four vehicles, approached the checkpoint, the minister's vehicle was allowed to pass as per standard procedures. However, the convoy voluntarily stopped at the location where routine checks were being conducted on civilian vehicles. This contradicts the claim that Assam Rifles forcibly halted the convoy," the statement said.

It said that the public secretary to the minister, who came out of his vehicle, removed his jacket, verbally abused the Assam Rifles personnel on duty and forcibly took body cameras from the soldiers, while other members of the convoy engaged in disruptive behaviour, including unpatriotic remarks.

"Assam Rifles has consistently worked harmoniously with the Mizoram government, civil society organisations, and local communities, and has built strong relationships. The Power Minister appears to have acted on his own accord," the AR said in the statement.

The statement said the AR is mandated to guard the 510-km India-Myanmar border section in Mizoram and is also tasked with countering illegal drug trade under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The AR this year so far in over 130 operations have seized drugs worth over Rs 690 crore in Mizoram, mostly along areas bordering Myanmar.

The reports concerning the incident involving the convoy of the minister and Assam Rifles on October 17 are "misleading, malicious, and seem intended to damage the reputation of Assam Rifles," the statement added.

The Opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) alleged the Assam Rifles troopers "misbehaved" with the minister while the only Congress MLA C Ngunlianchunga and party president Lal Thanzara also blamed the AR and termed the incident "most unfortunate."

Mizoram's student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and the youth wing of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) said the action of Assam Rifles was an insult to the Mizo people, who elected the minister as their representative.

The MZP said it would file a complaint with the Home Ministry over Thursday's incident.