Heroin Worth Rs 11 Crore Seized In Assam, 3 Arrested

Three drug peddlers were arrested by the police during the anti-drug operation. (Representational image)

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police and Kamrup district police seized a large quantity of heroin worth around Rs 11 crore in two separate operations on Saturday.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG of STF told ANI that, based on secret information the Kamrup district police late Saturday night launched an operation and recovered 700 grams of heroin from a vehicle and arrested three drug peddlers.

"Kalyan Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district got information that, three couriers namely Abdul Hai, Mohidul Islam and Rofikul Islam were carrying narcotics from Guwahati to Dhubri by a vehicle. The police team intercepted the vehicle at Palashbari area and recovered 50 soap boxes containing as many packets of heroin that weighed 700 grams," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

On the other hand, in the STF drugs case of June 25 in which the police arrested two people, 40 more soap cases weighing 500 grams were recovered from a hidden chamber of a vehicle that had met with an accident.

Earlier, on June 25, STF (Special Task Force) seized 2.2 kg of heroin from Hajo and Guwahati.

According to the officials, source information was received that a Manipur-based narcotics group was supplying narcotics through Assam. Upon receiving the information, the police acted upon the input. Accordingly, the group was tracked down, and, the STF team and Kalyan Pathak, Addl. SP (HQ) chased the team.

"In order to escape the police dragnet, the peddlers overspeeded their vehicle. In the process, they lost control and the vehicle fell around 100 ft down the hillock of Powa- Mecca," they added.

However, police caught them and a search of the damaged vehicle yielded 100 soap boxes of heroin weighing 1.300 kg. A further search of their rented house at Jalukbari led to the recovery of another 65 packets of heroin weighing 900 grams.

"Police arrested two persons. During interrogation, the arrested accused confessed about the secret chamber and on Saturday night the police recovered another 500 grams of heroin from a hidden chamber of the vehicle that met with an accident," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

The top police officer said that the market value of the seized drugs made on Saturday night is estimated at around Rs 11 crore.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.