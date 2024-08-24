'Want Justice For My Daughter': Father Of 14-Year-Old Gang-Raped In Assam

Locals protest against the gang-rape of the 14-year-old girl

She had gone for her coaching class. She was later found in a semi-conscious state near a pond, with her bicycle beside her. The 14-year-old girl was raped by three people and dumped by the roadside in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday.

Now her father, traumatised by her child's pain, is requesting the government for strict measures so that what happened to her daughter doesn't repeat with anyone else.

"I want justice for my daughter. I want justice for all the victims of crimes against women," he told NDTV.

The teenager was allegedly assaulted when she was returning from her coaching class and was by the road for about an hour before locals helped her. She is currently recovering in a hospital.

"She is being able to speak one or two words. She is very weak," said her father.

He appealed to the government to enact a law that gives "blanket security to all women and girls. It's my earnest appeal to the government".

"The crime that has happened with my daughter might happen with someone else's daughter too. I don't want that to happen," he said

Meanwhile, the key accused in the rape case died after trying to escape police custody this morning. The accused, Tafiqul alias Tafazzul Islam, was taken to the crime scene near a pond when he tried to flee and fell into the water body and drowned.

"I want the other two suspects to be brought to book, they should be given exemplary punishment," the girl's father said.

Locals took to the streets and a 'bandh' was observed in the area to protest against the gang-rape.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned of stern action against the culprits involved in the crime even as the opposition is raising questions over the law and order situation in the state.

This comes amid a nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata and also the sexual assault of two four-year-olds in a school in Maharashtra.