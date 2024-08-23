Assam Girl, 14, Found On Roadside, Alleges Rape On Way Home From Coaching

Protests demanding the arrest of suspects have started in Assam's Nagaon district

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and thrown by the roadside in Assam's Nagaon district last evening. The Class 10 student was rescued by local residents and handed over to the police. The girl is recovering in hospital and a report of the medical test to confirm sexual assault is awaited.

The incident comes amid national outrage against sexual violence in the aftermath of the horrifying rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at a Kolkata hospital on August 9. Civil society groups in Nagaon have started protests. They have said police must catch within 12 hours the three suspects the minor has said were involved in the crime. A bandh has also been called.

The girl was found in a semi-conscious state near a pond with her bicycle beside her, local residents have said. The alleged assault reportedly took place when the girl was returning from a coaching class. She was on the roadside for about an hour before local residents rescued her.

"The girl was lying by the roadside. We asked her what happened. She was not able to talk properly, she could just tell us that three youngsters had raped her," said a local resident.

Shops, markets and educations institutions in the area will remain shut today as a mark of protest. Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to enhance security during this period.

"This is a brutal incident where a minor has been raped by three people, we want cops to catch them immediately. We are protesting the police's inaction and we have called for a bandh. This will continue till the culprits are behind bars," a protester said.