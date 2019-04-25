5 Men Rape Teen In Assam, Upload Video On Social Media, 3 Arrested: Cops

Police said the girl was forcibly dragged into a forest by the accused before they raped her. (FILE)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men in a forest in Assam's Hojai district a month ago, police said on Thursday. The incident came to light after a video shot by one of the accused went viral on social media, an official said, adding that three persons have been arrested in the matter.

An FIR in the case was filed on Wednesday. The complaint said that the girl was raped by the five men on March 25 when she was going to a relative's place with her brother-in-law.

The official said that the girl was forcibly dragged into the forest by the accused before they raped her. One of the accused shot a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media, he said.

The official said the girl's brother-in-law was also detained for questioning. Two of the accused are absconding.

Police said the girl was sent to Nagaon Civil Hospital for medical examination, adding that a probe has been initiated in the matter.

