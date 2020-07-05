Assam Flood Situation Improves But 7 Lakh People In 17 Districts Still Affected

Till Saturday, more than 10.75 lakh people were suffering due to the deluge across 18 districts.

The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday, even though nearly seven lakh people across 17 districts continue to suffer from the deluge, officials said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 6.8 lakh people are affected due to the floods in Dhemaji, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Tinsukia districts.

Barpeta is the worst-hit with over 3.98 lakh people affected, followed by South Salmara with more than 87,000 people and Goalpara with over 78,200 people.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district administrations and local people have rescued 210 people during the last 24 hours in four districts, the bulletin stated.

Till Saturday, more than 10.75 lakh people were suffering due to the deluge across 18 districts.

The total number of people losing their lives so far in this year's flood and landslide stands at 61 across the state, of which 37 were killed by the flood and 24 died due to landslides.

At present, 1,073 villages are under water and 45,175.93 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, the ASDMA said.

It further said authorities are running 62 relief camps and distribution centres across five districts, where 4,852 people are taking shelter currently.

