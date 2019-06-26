Additional 1 Lakh Excluded From Assam Citizen List Ahead Of July Deadline

Over 40 lakh people were were not named in the draft citizens' list published in July last year.

Over one lakh people more have been excluded from the draft National Register of Citizens or NRC in Assam. The additional draft exclusion list published today names 1.02 lakh people whose names figured in the draft citizens' list that was released in July last year. These names were subsequently found ineligible for inclusion.

The Assam citizens' list is being updated for the first time since 1951 to account for illegal migration into Assam from neighbouring Bangladesh.

The people who have been excluded will be informed individually through letters to be delivered at their residential addresses. The list of names dropped today can be accessed on the National Register of Citizens' website. The excluded people will have the chance to file their claims at the designated NRC help centres by July 11.

Over 40 lakh people were were not named in the draft citizens' list published on July 30 last year, creating a huge controversy. Lakhs of them have applied for re-verification. The draft list included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications.

The NRC in Assam is being updated under the Supreme Court's monitoring. The final NRC, a list of Assam's residents, will be published on July 31.

A person whose name is not part of the NRC can approach any such tribunal with a certified copy of the rejection order received from the NRC authorities along with the grounds for appeal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about the citizens' list ahead of the national election and had said that "not a single genuine Indian would be left out of the final NRC".

