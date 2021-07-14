Assam Chief Minister To Step Up War On Drugs: 'Home Minister Asked Me...'

The Assam Chief Minister said seized drugs would be burnt in public on July 17 and 18. File

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked him to take tough action against drugs, human trafficking and cattle smuggling.

Responding to questions during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly, the Chief Minister said his government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards drugs and that all the Northeastern states are trying to put up a united fight against the menace.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has asked me to take stern measures against drugs, cow smuggling and human trafficking," said Mr Sarma.

Soon after Mr Sarma took charge as Chief Minister on May 10, the Assam government stepped up action against drug networks. Last month, the state police said they had seized 2,439 gm of heroin, 91 kg ganja, 17,551 bottles of cough syrup, around 1.57 lakh methamphetamine tablets, 14.16 gm morphine and Rs 10.5 lakh in cash in drug cases in May.

The Chief Minister told the Assembly today that over the past two months, 1,897 people involved in illegal drugs trade have been arrested and over 1,100 cases registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Indian Penal Code.

Mr Sarma, who is also in charge of the state Home Department, added that 28 kg heroin, 41 kg opium and huge quantities of other drugs have been seized by police from different parts of the state over the past two months.

The Chief Minister said the seized drugs would be burnt in public at four locations in the state on July 17 and 18.

"Some outlawed militant outfits and their cadres are also involved in the drug trade. Some political parties are trying to demoralise police in its war against drugs," he added.

Promising to further intensify the war against drugs, the Chief Minister said drugs are smuggled into the country from Myanmar through Assam. He said the menace is ruining the lives of hundreds in Assam.