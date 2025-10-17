Drug Racket Busted In Delhi, Rs 32-Lakh Narcotics Seized, Peddler Arrested

In a major operation ahead of the festive season, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a large-scale drug network in the city and seized 54,000 Tramadol tablets worth around Rs 32 lakh. Mohammad Abid, a 50-year-old peddler, has been arrested while his associate is on the run.

The Crime Branch conducted a coordinated raid in Sarita Vihar following specific inputs about a drug consignment being prepared for distribution across the capital. The seized Tramadol tablets - a controlled painkiller often misused as an intoxicant - were packed for sale in the city's illegal drug markets.

During interrogation, Abid disclosed that he had previously operated a small cattle feed business but shifted to drug peddling in search of quick profits. His interrogation further revealed the involvement of Mohammad Javed Khan, who allegedly handled the supply and distribution chain.

Subsequently, raids were carried out at Javed's residences in Jasola Vihar and Johri Farm, Jamia Nagar, but he managed to evade arrest and has gone underground. The crime branch has launched a manhunt to track him down and identify the wider network involved in the illegal trade.

Crime Branch officials told NDTV that the seized consignment, if circulated, could have caused severe harm to hundreds of users.

"The accused was supplying narcotic tablets to local distributors. Further investigations are underway to identify the source of procurement and other links in the chain," said a senior officer.