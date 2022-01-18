Assam Chief Minister Holds All-Party Meet On 'Border' Row With Meghalaya

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held interactions with the representatives of political parties and students' organizations to discuss the longstanding inter-state border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya and solicit their views on the steps taken by the governments of both the states to settle differences through consultations in two separate meetings held at Koinadhara in Guwahati today.

The interaction with political parties was attended by representatives of Congress, CPI(M), BJP, AGP, AIUDF, BPF, UPPL while the interaction with students' organizations was attended by members of AASU, ABSU, ARSU, AAGSU, GSU. Chief Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Tankeswar Rabha was also present in the second meeting.

In the interaction with the political parties, the Chief Minister said that the inter-state border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya is a five-decade old problem.

Mr Sarma informed that three Regional Committees with representatives from both the states headed by one Cabinet Minister and local MLA as member along others were constituted.

Based on the recommendations of the Regional Committees and several rounds of Chief Minister level discussions, a roadmap has been prepared to bring a final settlement to the inter-state border dispute in those six areas of dispute.

While taking part in the discussion, Leader of the Opposition and Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia, CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, BPF MLA Durga Das Bodo, AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, BJP leader Jayanta Das shared their views.