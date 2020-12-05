Case Against Ajmal Foundation For Foreign Funds 'Traced To Terror Groups'

The Ajmal Foundation is run by Badruddin Ajmal - a Lok Sabha MP

A former BJP leader has filed a case against the Ajmal Foundation for receiving funds from foreign agencies allegedly linked to terrorist organisations, including Al Qaeda, Hamas and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The case against the foundation - run by Lok Sabha MP and chief of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal - has been filed by known Hindutva hardliner Satya Ranjan Borah.

The Guwahati Police confirmed registering a First Information Report in the matter.

"We have filed a case against the Ajmal Foundation for alleging receiving funds from dubious sources and misusing funds. Further investigation is on," Guwahati police commissioner MP Gupta told NDTV.

According to police sources, the foundation has been charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, which prohibits acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution for any activities "detrimental to national interest".

Mr Borah's complaint is based on allegations levelled by right-wing organisation - the Legal Rights Observatory - that tweeted copies of documents allegedly tracing the donor organisations' links with terrorist groups.

"The Ajmal Foundation of Badruddin Ajmal got Rs 69.55 crore for education, but used only Rs 2.05 core for it, and routed the rest for (his party) AIUDF... Turkish and UK terror groups also funded it in crores. The Office of the Home Minister also wrote seeking FCRA cancellation (of the organisation)," the Legal Rights Observatory wrote sharing copies of certain documents in a series of tweets.

Dr Khasrul Islam, Director of the Ajmal Foundation, accepted that most of their funding comes from Britain, but refuted charges about the donor organisations having terrorist links.

"Most of our foreign funds come from UK under strict compliance of the FCRA regulations and are used in social, education and relief works. A false impression is being created about our foundation based on incorrect information. We want a thorough investigation so that the truth is revealed," he told reporters.

The AIUDF and the Congress were on the verge of an alliance ahead of the 2016 assembly polls. Before his death, Congress veteran Tarun Gogoi was reportedly in talks with all opposition parties to unite against the BJP in the state Assembly elections due early next year.