Himanta Sarma Targets Gaurav Gogoi, Alleges Wife Has Bank Accounts in Pak

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi today, alleging that his wife has multiple bank accounts in Pakistan, some of which are still active.

Speaking to the media, Sarma claimed that Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth, does not have just one or two, but "several" bank accounts in Pakistan.

"Please, if you can ask Gaurav Gogoi how many bank accounts his family has in Pakistan. Today I am giving you hints - till today his family's bank accounts are running in Pakistan. I will speak on 8th," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also questioned the national security implications, saying, "The man who has a bank account in Pakistan, how dangerous he will be."

In another strong remark, Sarma also targeted the Assam Congress, alleging that the party's state headquarters Rajiv Bhawan has become a hub of anti-Assamese and anti-national mindset.

"Assam Congress's head office Rajiv Bhawan has turned out to be the base of the anti-Assamese and the anti-national mindset today," Sarma added.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee launched its 'Parivartan Yatra' (Journey for Change) today from the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, marking the beginning of a statewide outreach campaign aimed at unity and development.

The yatra was formally inaugurated with prayers at the Kamakhya Temple, where Gogoi - who is the state Congress chief -- sought blessings for peace, harmony, and overall progress of Assam.

Party leaders said the Parivartan Yatra will travel from Maa Kamakhya Mandir towards Jubin Kshetra, covering Sonapur, Nagaon, and extending across various parts of the state.

Speaking at the launch, Gogoi said the yatra begins with a prayer for unity and progress and aims to build a new Assam, where social harmony, economic growth, and respect for law and order prevail.

Public participation and collective effort are essential to shaping a peaceful and progressive Assam, he added.

AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh, addressing the media, meanwhile said the leaders prayed for the welfare of the people and the future of Assam.

"All our leaders have prayed for the development of the people of Assam and for the well-being of the people of Assam and the future of Assam. Today is the beginning of our journey. And in that journey, we are going to start what can happen in the future for the youth, the women and the people of the whole region of Assam," Singh said.

The Congress said the yatra will focus on connecting with people across Assam and highlighting the party's vision for change, development, and inclusive growth.

