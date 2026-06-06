Assam Hikes Dearness Allowance To 60%, Over 8 Lakh Employees To Benefit

The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved a 2-percentage-point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) with immediate effect, raising it from 58% to 60%, benefiting more than 8 lakh state government employees and pensioners.

The enhanced rates will apply to serving employees, pensioners, family pensioners, extraordinary pensioners and compassionate family pensioners.

The cabinet also approved the enhancement of the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) allocation from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore per MLA for FY 2026-27. This enhancement of the MLALAD allocation from FY 2027-28 onwards will be Rs 2 crore. Moreover, the Cabinet has also made amendments to the MLALAD Guidelines to permit the utilisation of up to 10 per cent of the annual allocation for procurement and distribution of eligible community, educational, cultural, sports and disability-support equipment as specified above.

The cabinet has approved the proposal for the declaration of the Second State Capital Region Area, Dibrugarh and the constitution of the Second State Capital Region Development Authority, Dibrugarh (SCRDA-D). The region will cover an area comprising a 20 km radius of the Dibrugarh Capital Complex within Dibrugarh District.

Second State Capital Region Development Authority, Dibrugarh, will be responsible for the preparation of regional and sectoral development plans and identifying growth corridors and urban expansion areas related to the development of the second capital region.

The authority will be headed by the MLA of Dibrugarh, who holds cabinet rank as Chairman, and will include the Secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA) as Vice Chairman, the District Commissioner as Member Secretary, the CEO of SSCRDA as a member, the Commissioner of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation as a member, the CEO of ZP as a member, and District Heads of Departments as ex-officio members.

A Fund of Rs 500 crores would be provided in the budget of the concerned line Departments to carry out all works related to the development of infrastructure related to the Second Capital Region.

The cabinet has approved the amendment of the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialised Schools) Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026, through amendments to Rule 5(2) and Rule 16(4) of the principal Rules, to regulate the procedure for promotion of serving Grade IV employees to Grade III positions.

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