Congress Drops Sitting MLA For Assam Polls, Trinamool Announces 1st List

The Congress has released its fourth list of seven party candidates for the April 9 Assembly elections in Assam, dropping a sitting MLA and leaving 11 seats for its alliance partner Raijor Dal.

The Congress has so far announced a total of 94 party candidates for the 126-member Assam Assembly elections, which it is contesting as part of a six-party alliance. The party had earlier announced that it would leave 15 seats for its allies.

The Opposition party replaced the incumbent MLA from Titabor, Bhaskar Baruah, with Pran Kurmi.

The party also named Bidisha Neog to take on Chief Minister and BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma in Jalukbari.

Former state NSUI president Joy Prakash Das will contest from Nowboicha, while Udalguri district Youth Congress chief Rohit Pariga will contest from Tangla. Gyandip Mohan has been fielded from Mahmora, Jayanta Borah from Biswanath and Rahul Roy from Hailakandi.

The seats left for alliance partner Raijor Dal include Manas, Dalgaon, Dhing, Kaliabor, Tezpur, Sissibargaon, Margherita, Digboi, Sibsagar, Mariani and Bokakhat.

The Congress is leading an alliance of opposition parties - Raijor Dal, CPI(M), Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI (ML) Liberation and All Party Hill Leaders Conference.

The party had previously named its state chief Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Debabrata Saikia from Nazira, and former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Ripun Bora from Barchalla.

Trinamool's First List For Assam Polls

The Trinamool Congress has also announced the first list of 17 candidates for the upcoming elections in Assam, with its state senior vice-president Dulu Ahmed among the key nominees.

Ahmed will fight from the Chamaria constituency.

Other party candidates include Udangsri Narzary (Kokrajhar), Mominur Islam (Bilasipara), Kaushik Ranjan Das (Abhayapuri), Kalyani Kalita (Bajali), Rajan Chouhan (Goreswar), Hare Krishna Deka (Mangaldai), Faziur Rahman Laskar (Katigorah) and Shahajahan Laskar (Sonai).

In the outgoing assembly, the ruling BJP's strength is 64, while its allies have 19 MLAs: AGP nine, UPPL seven, and BPF three.

In the opposition camp, the Congress has 26 MLAs, the AIUDF has 15 members, and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is an Independent legislator as well.

The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on April 9, and votes will be counted on May 4.