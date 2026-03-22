Assam BJP Leader Nandita Garlosa Joins Congress After Not Getting Ticket

Former minister and BJP leader Nandita Garlosa has joined the Congress in Assam, in a move that has raised the possibility of a last-minute change in the party's candidate for Haflong (ST) constituency.

Garlosa, the MLA from Haflong and a popular leader in Dima Hasao district, switched sides after not getting a BJP ticket. The party replaced her with Rupali Langthasa as part of its strategy to address anti-incumbency by dropping several MLAs.

Her move comes a day ahead of the deadline for filing nominations.

The Congress had named Nirmal Langthasa as its candidate from Haflong in its fifth list released on Sunday. However, following Garlosa's entry, the party is weighing a last-minute decision to field her there instead.

Congress sources said the leadership is considering the change, given Garlosa's influence and organisational network in the hill district. Her entry is seen as a potential boost for the party in a key tribal constituency.

The political dynamics in Haflong appear to have shifted further after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the region on Sunday, stepping up the BJP's campaign. The development is believed to have prompted the Congress to reassess its electoral strategy in the constituency.

Garlosa held key portfolios such as mines, minerals and tribal faith in the BJP government. Her exit is being seen as a setback for the party in the hill district. She formally joined the Congress on Sunday night in the presence of senior party leaders, including Assam Congress secretary Nirmal Langthasa and others.