'Insult To Assam People': Activist Akhil Gogoi 'Manhandled' Before Oath

Akhil Gogoi, along with the other newly elected MLAs, took their oath today.

Jailed RTI activist Akhil Gogoi, who was elected from Assam's Sibsagar seat in the recently held state polls, was allegedly manhandled at the Assembly by government personnel before he was sworn in as an MLA today.

"I have been harassed by Covid workers who pushed me around in violation of protocols. They cannot do this to an MLA. But one thing is sure, they can no longer stifle my voice," said Mr Gogoi.

A video that is doing the rounds on social media shows some men pushing Mr Gogoi as he reaches the Assembly for a three-day session that began today.

"This is an insult to the people of Assam," Mr Gogoi is heard saying in Assamese in the video released by his party Raijor Dal.

he is heard saying in Assamese. He also alleged that police were not letting him speak to the people.

The Independent MLA, who was lodged in Guwahati central jail, is currently under treatment at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. He was brought to the Assembly after being tested for Covid. He was accompanied by a team of police and security personnel, most of whom wore face shields and two wore PPE kits.

"How can they do this? I have been tested but have you been tested for Covid?" Mr Gogoi asked those accompanying him.

The 126 newly elected MLAs took their oath on the first day of the session today. The Governor is scheduled to address the House tomorrow. A motion of thanks to the Governor's Address is scheduled for May 24, the last day of the session.

Mr Gogoi has been at the forefront of protests against forced evictions and big dam projects, among other issues, and has been arrested on several occasions, both during the previous Congress and the current BJP regime.

He spearheads Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, which he founded with 60 other indigenous groups, to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act that aims to grant Indian citizenship to six religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Mr Gogoi has been in jail since December 2019 when he was arrested after a protest rally against the Act. The matter was subsequently taken up by the National Investigation Agency and he was booked under the charge of sedition and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

He could not campaign for the Assembly election on account of being jailed but still managed to defeat BJP's Surabhi Rajkonwari at Sibsagar.

The NIA court in Guwahati recently granted him permission to attend the swearing-in ceremony.