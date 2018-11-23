Asked To Vacate Bungalow, Tejashwi Yadav Appeals Against Court Order

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been asked to swap his accommodation with his successor, Sushil Kumar Modi.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Friday that he has filed an appeal against the Patna High Court judgement which had turned down his petition challenging the Bihar government order to vacate his bungalow to make way for Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Mr Yadav, who is currently the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, said his appeal against the single judge order of October 6 has been filed before a two-judge bench.

He said this in response to queries from journalists about a fresh order reportedly issued by the department for building construction to Patna administration for getting the 5, Deshratna Marg government bungalow, in which he resides, vacated.

The premises was allotted to Mr Yadav in 2015 upon his appointment as the deputy chief minister of the then 'Grand Alliance' government headed by Nitish Kumar.

He continues to occupy the sprawling bungalow, situated adjacent to the chief minister's residence, even after the lapse of more than a year since RJD lost power in the state and Mr Kumar now heads a NDA government.

The RJD heir apparent trained his guns at Sushil Modi, also a senior BJP leader, saying "Why is he so desperate to get me ousted from the bungalow? Is he standing on the road ? Does he face any difficulty in discharging his duties from his current accommodation ?"

Sushil Modi took over as Deputy Chief Minister after Mr Kumar formed the NDA government which caused Tejashwi Yadav to lose his post. He lives in 1, Polo Road, which is about a kilometre away from the chief minister's residence.

The RJD leader has been asked to swap his accommodation with his successor.

The single judge bench of Patna High Court in its order on Mr Yadav's petition had remarked "the petitioner has been allotted a bungalow matching his status as a minister in the government at 1, Polo Road, Patna.......He cannot raise complaint on the decision so taken simply because the present bungalow is more suited to him".

Mr Yadav had also maintained that the CCTV camera installed at the boundary wall he shared with the chief minister's residence had been put up to spy on him.

"If indeed it (CCTV camera) was required for security, why was it removed ? All the activities inside my residence can be viewed from the upper storey of the chief minister's house but his paranoia makes him resort to such means," he had said.

Mr Yadav had also targeted Mr Kumar and Sushil Modi over media reports claiming that as per information received in response to an RTI query, financial irregularities of more than Rs 2 billion had been pointed out by the CAG in its audit report for Nazarat offices in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts.

"I wonder what does the chief minister, who had ditched us (RJD) claiming zero tolerance for corruption, and his Deputy CM, whose sole occupation seems to be muckraking against me and my family, have to say about this", he added.