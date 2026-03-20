Maharashtra Official Seen In Pics With Rape-Accused Astrologer, Row Erupts

A major political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after photos surfaced on social media allegedly showing Rupali Chakankar, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, with accused rapist and self-styled astrologer Ashok Kharat.

Demands for Chakankar's resignation are intensifying as senior leaders across the political spectrum launch a coordinated offensive against her.

The Allegations Against Ashok Kharat

A retired Merchant Navy officer, who projected himself as an astrologer, Ashok Kharat was arrested in Nashik district on Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly raping a 35-year-old woman for over three years, police said.

As the investigation deepened, cops found 58 videos, including some objectionable clips, stored on a pen drive.

According to investigative agencies, Kharat leveraged his influence and political-social connections to gain the trust of women, subsequently exploiting them under the guise of religious or spiritual rituals.

Officials said Kharat has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning rape and criminal intimidation, as well as under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Kharat is also the chairman of Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust at Mirgaon in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district.

The Link to Rupali Chakankar

On reports that Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar was associated with Kharat's trust, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said the matter would be examined separately if required.

"These are two different aspects. The sexual exploitation case is under investigation and will be probed thoroughly. If there is any illegality in her role as a trustee, that too will be examined," he said on Wednesday.

Many politicians and well-known individuals had visited the astrologer in the past.

The controversy deepened further when certain photos and videos surfaced on social media, depicting Rupali Chakankar in the company of Ashok Kharat.

These visuals allegedly show her participating in religious rituals alongside him. In one of the videos, she is seen holding up an umbrella for Kharat.

Amid a raging controversy, Rupali Chakankar issued a clarification, stating that her association with Ashok Kharat was limited and that she had absolutely no knowledge of his alleged crimes.

She appealed to the public not to draw conclusions based solely on content circulating on social media and urged that the law be allowed to take its course.

Political Row Intensifies

Despite her clarification, the political opposition argues that her position is now untenable.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated that it is an extremely grave matter for the head of an institution dedicated to delivering justice to women to have her name linked to such an accused individual.

Another Uddhav Thackeray party leader, Sushma Andhare, asserted that Chakankar no longer possesses any moral authority to continue as chairperson of the commission.

She questioned how women could possibly expect to receive justice in such a scenario.

Rupali Thombre, a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), also demanded the resignation of Rupali Chakankar. She said the Women's Commission chief must be impartial and credible, qualities that appear to be compromised in this particular case.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also adopted a strong stance on this issue.

He remarked that it is deeply concerning when the name of the very person entrusted with safeguarding women's rights becomes linked to an individual facing such grave allegations. He demanded that the government conduct an impartial inquiry into the entire matter and asserted that moral responsibility dictates that Chakankar should immediately step down from her post.

Rohini Khadse, the Women's Wing President of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), also raised questions regarding this issue, emphasising that the credibility of the Women's Commission must remain paramount.

She argued that if controversies of this nature surround the chairperson herself, it tarnishes the institution's image and pressed for her resignation.

Former MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje stressed that transparency and ethics are indispensable in public life.

Prominent social activist Anjali Damania asked how the Chairperson of the Women's Commission could maintain close ties with Ashok Kharat, an individual facing rape allegations.

Referring to an allegedly viral video, she questioned, "Why maintain such a relationship and publicly accord such respect to an accused individual?"

While the criminal investigation into Ashok Kharat continues, the political pressure on the state government to take action against the Women's Commission chief shows no signs of waning.