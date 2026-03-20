Maharashtra Women's Panel Head Quits After Row Over Ties With 'Rapist' Astrologer

The head of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women has resigned after a major controversy erupted over her links and photos with astrologer Ashok Kharat, who has been accused of rape.

Kharat, a retired Merchant Navy officer who was known as 'Captain', had established himself as an astrologer and claimed he had divine powers. He was arrested in Nashik on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman several times over three years. During their investigation, police also recovered 58 videos, including some objectionable clips, which were saved on a pen drive.

Officials said Kharat exploited women on the pretext of carrying out religious and spiritual rituals and kept them from speaking up by using his influence and connections with powerful people.

Kharat was also the chairman of Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust at Mirgaon in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district.

Opposition parties began to take aim at Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar after photos and videos emerged of her with Kharat. In one photo, Chankankar, who was also allegedly associated with Kharat's trust, was seen holding an umbrella for the astrologer as he spoke to some other people.

Several Opposition leaders called for her resignation, with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MP Sanjay Raut asking how the head of an institution responsible for ensuring justice for women could have her name linked to a rape accused.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also said the links were "deeply concerning". Calling on the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government to conduct an impartial inquiry, the Congress leader said Chakankar should step down immediately.

The women's panel chief initially distanced herself from Kharat, saying her association with him was limited and that she did not know he was involved in anything illegal.

On Friday evening, however, Chakankar sent a resignation letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, citing personal reasons.