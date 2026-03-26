How "Wrath Of Snake" Threat Gave Nashik 'Godman' Trip To 21 Nations, Mercedes

The Nashik-based self-styled godman and astrologer Ashok Kharat's problems just got bigger. Already under arrest for alleged rape, the 67-year-old astrologer faces another police case for alleged extortion, human sacrifice, and violations of the Anti-Superstition Act.

A Pune-based builder has alleged that the astrologer, who had political leaders and VVIPs among his clients, extorted nearly Rs 5 crore from him.

According to the complaint, Kharat, a retired Merchant Navy officer who called himself 'Captain', had advised the complainant to perform an "Avatar Puja" to ensure a successful start to his logistics business.

The complainant has claimed that he was coerced into purchasing a Mercedes-Benz for the astrologer, who instilled in him a fear of death.

The accused allegedly intimidated the complainant by displaying a fake snake, claiming that he would have to travel to 21 different countries to acquire the powers of the "Paras" (Philosopher's Stone).

By threatening him with the wrath of the 'Snake Deity' - warning that failure to comply would result in a fatal snakebite - the accused, along with the builder, toured across various nations, forcing the complainant to bear all the expenses, the police complaint says.

It is further alleged that Kharat also extracted the entire cost of constructing his farmhouse in Mirgaon from the complainant.

The complainant has alleged that he was held captive near the Ishanyeshwar Mahadev Temple, where Kharat serves as a president, and subjected to death threats and money was extorted from him to pay for the furniture at the farmhouse.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday that a lookout circular was issued against Kharat on March 10 to prevent him from leaving the country, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe cases against him.

On March 17, a woman lodged a complaint at the Sarkarwada police station in Nashik, alleging she was called to Kharat's office at 'Canada Corner' building, given water and later threatened with her husband's life before being raped multiple times, the Chief Minister said.

"Kharat was arrested on March 17. During searches, police seized two laptops, one revolver and 21 live cartridges and found that he owned a farmhouse at Mirgaon in Nashik district," Fadnavis said, adding the probe against the 'godman' was formally handed over to the SIT on March 19.

The Chief Minister said the SIT would also examine the possible involvement of government officials in cases filed against the accused.

The SIT has frozen the bank accounts of Ashok Kharat's "Shivnika Sansthan".

Investigators are currently scrutinising the Sansthan's records following suspicions that the institution was being used for large scale money laundering and black money transactions.

The SIT has written to the Inspector General of Registration to obtain details of all properties, including land and flats, belonging to Ashok Kharat and 5 family members.