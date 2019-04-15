Ashok Gehlot's Security Cover Gets An Upgrade: Lemon-And-Chilies

Ashok Gehlot was in Bhilwara, about 250 km from Jaipur, to campaign for Congress leader Rampal Sharma.

Among the frenzied scenes at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's campaign in Bhilwara on Monday, one particular moment stood out.

The chief minister was garlanded with lemons and chilies by workers of the National Students Union of India, the Congress party's student wing at the event ward off the "evil eye" of the BJP.

As far as superstition goes, hanging lemon-and-chilli totems is among the most common ones in India. It's seen in shops and home in various parts of the country for its perceived ability to fight off evil spirits.

The chief minister was in town, about 250 km from Jaipur, to campaign for Congress leader Rampal Sharma, who contesting from the Bhilwara Lok Sabha constituency. Bhilwara votes in the fourth phase of election on April 29.

Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister of Rajasthan for a third time last December when the congress won a razor-thin majority in the state assembly elections.

