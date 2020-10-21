Ashok Gehlot Terms JP Nadda's Statement On CAA As 'Most Unfortunate'

The Rajasthan chief minister charged that the BJP wanted to stoke tensions. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday termed as "most unfortunate" BJP President JP Nadda's statement on implementation of CAA.

Mr Nadda had on Monday said the execution of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and asserted that the law would be implemented soon.

In a tweet, Mr Gehlot said, "Even before Covid-19 pandemic started, there were communal tensions in the country & the situation was very tense in a number of areas due to BJP's insistence on implementing #CAA".

The Rajasthan chief minister charged that the BJP wanted to stoke tensions.

"Now when corona situation is still very serious, they want to stoke tensions again. It is the time to overcome the crises the nation is facing unitedly & not to disrupt peace & communal harmony," he said.