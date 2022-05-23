ASHA Workers Honoured By WHO, PM Modi, Health Minister Lead The Wishes

WHO added that ASHA workers have ensured living in rural poverty can access primary health care services.

ASHA, which means "hope" in English, comprises more than one million female volunteers. The World Health Organization Director-General's Global Health Leaders Awards has recognised ASHA's “crucial role in linking the community with the health system and ensuring that those living in rural poverty can access primary health care services”.

WHO, in a Twitter thread, said, that the all-women workers “provide maternal care and immunisation for children against vaccine-preventable diseases; community health care; treatment for hypertension and tuberculosis and core areas of health promotion for nutrition, sanitation and healthy living.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is “delighted that the entire team of ASHA workers have been conferred the WHO Director-General's Global Health Leaders' Award”. He added, “Congratulations to all ASHA workers. They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India. Their dedication and determination are admirable.”

Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has also extended his warmest greetings to all the ASHA workers. “Congratulations to all the ASHA workers on being conferred the award. ASHA workers are at the forefront of healthcare delivery and played a key role in the country's response to the prevention and management of the COVID-19.”

The awards were announced by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The ceremony was part of the opening session of the 75th World Health Assembly.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who solely takes a call on these awards, said, “At a time when the world is facing an unprecedented convergence of inequity, conflict, food insecurity, the climate crisis and a pandemic, this award recognizes those who have made an outstanding contribution to protecting and promoting health around the world.”

“These awardees embody lifelong dedication, relentless advocacy, a commitment to equity, and selfless service of humanity,” he added.