'Who's Stopping From Removing Rohingya?': Asaduddin Owaisi To Amit Shah

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said who is stopping Union Home Minister Amit Shah from removing illegal Rohingya refugees from Hyderabad. Mr Owaisi said that Mr Shah is the first Home Minister who is seeking permission from an MP to remove illegal immigrants.

This comes hours after Mr Shah asked Mr Owaisi to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingya have to be evicted.

"When has it started that the Home Minister will take action after asking an MP? It is his work. He is the first Home Minister who is asking for permission to remove illegal Pakistanis and Afghanistanis. It is his party that said that there are 30,000 Rohingyas on the voter list. If they are living illegally, Home Minister Amit Shah should explain how they can live here. He should take action," Mr Owaisi said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing public AIMIM Markazi Jalsa at Khilwat Ground in Hyderabad, Mr Owaisi said, "It was the BJP that claimed there are 30,000 illegal Rohingya refugees who're enrolled in the voters' list here. I said that they should identify 1,000 such names and asked if Amit Shah was sleeping in Delhi? Why does he not remove them? Who's stopping him?"

Attacking BJP, Mr Owaisi said, "There is an issue of pollution in Hyderabad. They do not want to talk about it. They want to create Hindu-Muslim pollution. I want to ask again how much amount does the BJP's central government give to Hyderabad? During the flood, why they gave money to Karnataka and not to Hyderabad? The BJP hates Hyderabad," he added.

Mr Owaisi asserted that people of Hyderabad will do a "democratic strike" on December 1, the day of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

"Amit Shah came to Hyderabad. You have seen beautiful Charminar. You want me to give in writing. Your party wants to do a surgical strike in old Hyderabad. Is it your culture? You are insulting people living here. People will do a "democratic strike" on December 1," he said.

Voting will be held in 150 wards in the GHMC polls on December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4.

In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards were won by other parties and independents.