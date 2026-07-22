As Bihar Government Nears 100 Days, A Look At Its Flagship Initiative

As the Samrat Choudhary government prepares to complete its first 100 days in office, one initiative has emerged as the centrepiece of its governance agenda in Bihar - Sahyog Programme.

Positioned as a direct grievance redressal platform, the programme is being projected by the state government as an attempt to bridge the gap between citizens and the administration while ensuring quicker delivery of public services.

At the core of the initiative is a system that allows people to take unresolved complaints directly to the highest level of government. Citizens whose issues remain pending despite local intervention can present their grievances before Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who personally reviews cases at the Sahyog Hall in the Bihar Secretariat in Patna.

Government officials said the programme was introduced to address a long-standing problem faced by residents who often make repeated visits to government offices without receiving timely solutions.

The mechanism begins at the grassroots. On the first and third Tuesday of every month, Sahyog camps are organised across panchayats where officials visit villages, receive applications and hear complaints. Cases that cannot be resolved locally are escalated to the state level.

On the second Tuesday of every month, or on the 14th, the Chief Minister reviews such pending matters and directs departments to act on them, officials said.

They said the programme covers a range of issues that directly affect everyday life, including land mutation, land measurement disputes, ration card applications, benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, caste and income certificates, electricity billing concerns and social security pension matters.

"A major focus of the initiative is time bound service delivery. The Chief Minister has instructed departments to resolve complaints received under the programme within 30 days".

To improve transparency, the government has introduced a real time monitoring system through the Sahyog portal, enabling digital tracking of applications.

Officials have also been directed not to reject requests merely because documents are incomplete. Instead, applicants must be informed about deficiencies and assisted in completing the process.

The government has warned that officials found negligent in handling complaints could face action.

The Sahyog Programme is part of a wider governance push highlighted by the state government during its first 100 days.

Among the other key announcements, the government said Rs 1,423.94 crore was transferred directly to 97.84 lakh beneficiaries under social security pension schemes for senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities. It has also pledged to ensure that pension payments reach beneficiaries by the 10th of every month.

The administration has simultaneously intensified outreach for the Chief Minister Solar Scheme, under which eligible households can avail benefits that include up to 125 units of free electricity through rooftop solar installations.

As the government takes stock of its first 100 days, Sahyog has become its most visible governance initiative, with the administration presenting it as a model aimed at bringing grievance redressal and public services closer to people's homes.