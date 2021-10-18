Aryan Khan Was Counselled In Jail, Promised To Serve Nation: Sources

Aryan Khan has been in jail since October 8 and was briefly in the custody of the NCB before that.

Aryan Khan, held in a Mumbai jail over allegations in the drugs-on-cruise case, "promised to be a good citizen and serve the country" while being counselled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), sources have said.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son has been in jail since October 8 and was briefly in the custody of the NCB before that.

The anti-drugs agency had arrested Aryan Khan and seven others after raiding a rave party on a cruise off Mumbai on October 2.

Aryan Khan, say sources, was counselled by the agency's high-profile Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who has been leading the investigation.

He reportedly said he would "make everyone proud of him", avoid wrongdoing and would work to help the poor and deprived.

"We counsel every arrested accused and it is done for two to three hour daily during custody," Mr Wankhede told reporters when asked about Aryan Khan.

Mr Wankhede said the sessions involve priests from across religions and social workers in the field of fighting drugs.

"The accused are given the Gita, Kuran or Bible based on their faith," said the officer.

On Friday, after his bail hearing was put off to this week, Aryan Khan spoke to parents SRK and Gauri Khan via video call, according to jail officials, who added that those in jail amid Covid are allowed two such calls with family members a week.

"Aryan was on the call for 10 minutes with his parents, and a jail official was present with him during the call," said a jail official.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Aryan Khan's lawyers have argued in court that no drugs were found on him and he was not present when drug were seized during the raid. The NCB, however, says the star son's WhatsApp chats reveal his links to an international cartel and the fact that he regularly sourced drugs.