Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Anti-Drugs Agency At Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai Home Mannat

Aryan Khan Case Update: Aryan Khan approached Bombay High Court for bail.

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team arrived at Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home "Mannat" today afternoon, hours after the superstar visited his son Aryan Khan in jail.

Officials said the NCB team visited SRK's mansion "to complete paperwork" and not for any searches. Another team of the anti-drugs agency raided the home of actor Ananya Panday.

Today morning, Shah Rukh Khan had visited Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet with his son Aryan for the first time since his arrest after a drugs raid on a rave party on a cruise ship off Mumbai on October 2.

Aryan Khan, 23, who has been in jail for 14 days, was denied bail by a special court in Mumbai yesterday. He has now approached the Bombay High Court, which will take up his request on Tuesday.

Oct 21, 2021 14:20 (IST) Actor Ananya Panday Summoned By Anti-Drugs Agency Today

Actor Ananya Panday's Mumbai home has been raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and she has been called for questioning by the anti-drugs agency at 2 pm. The actor's name reportedly featured in the WhatsApp chats of one of the accused in the drugs-on-cruise case, in which Aryan Khan was arrested along with 19 others earlier this month.



Oct 21, 2021 13:13 (IST) Anti-Drugs Agency At Ananya Pandey's Residence In Mumbai

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday was seen at Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey's residence in Mumbai. She has been summoned by the probe agency and is likely to appear before NCB at 2 pm today.







Oct 21, 2021 12:44 (IST) Anti-Drugs Agency At Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai Home



Oct 21, 2021 10:49 (IST) Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Bombay High Court To Hear Bail Plea On 26th October

Bombay High Court will hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on 26th October.

Oct 21, 2021 09:46 (IST) Shah Rukh Khan Meets Son Aryan Khan In Jail



Oct 21, 2021 09:33 (IST) Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan At Mumbai Arthur Road Jail To Meet Son Aryan Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan came to Mumbai's Arthur Road jail today to meet his son Aryan Khan for the first time after he was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case on October 3. Aryan's bail has been denied twice by a local court.