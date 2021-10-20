'Aryan Khan WhatsApp Chats Reveal...': What Court Said While Denying Bail

Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month by the NCB in the drugs-on-cruise case.

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Special Judge VV Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

Here is what the order said:

"WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan prima facie reveal that he is dealing in illicit drug activities of narcotic substances on regular basis."

"Though no criminal antecedents are there, from WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan it is reflected that he

was indulging in illicit drug activities."

"Incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chat etc. show the nexus of Aryan Khan with suppliers and peddlers."

"All the facts prima-facie go to show that accused (Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha) acted in conspiracy with each other. It transpires that all the accused are connected in same thread."

"WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan with unknown persons have reference of bulk quantity and hard drug."