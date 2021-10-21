Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Meets Son Aryan Khan In Mumbai Jail

Aryan Khan Bail LIVE: Aryan Khan approaches Bombay High Court for bail.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was denied bail on Wednesday by a special court in Mumbai that ruled that WhatsApp chats showed his involvement in illegal drug activities and his "nexus with suppliers and peddlers".

Aryan Khan has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8 and was briefly in the custody of the NCB before that. His lawyers have approached the Bombay High Court for bail.

Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha, and five others were arrested after disguised officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party on a cruise ship off Mumbai on October 2. Since then, the number of arrests has gone up to 20.

Here are LIVE updates Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing:

Actor Shah Rukh Khan came to Mumbai's Arthur Road jail today to meet his son Aryan Khan for the first time after he was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case on October 3. Aryan's bail has been denied twice by a local court.