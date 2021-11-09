Aryan Khan Case Witness Kiran Gosavi's Police Custody Extended By One Day

Kiran Gosavi is one of Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) witnesses in cruise drugs bust case of Mumbai (File)

A Pune court on Monday extended by one day the police custody of Kiran Gosavi, an NCB witness arrested in a cheating case registered against him in the city.

Gosavi, one of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) witnesses in the cruise drugs bust case of Mumbai, was produced before a Judicial Magistrate (First Class) after his current police remand period ended.

Seeking three more days of custody, public prosecutor Varsha Aslekar told the court that the police have recovered Rs 1 lakh from Gosavi in the 2018 cheating case in which he had allegedly duped one Chinmay Deshmukh to the tune of Rs 3.09 lakh by promising him a job in the hotel industry in Malaysia.

"The custody was sought as police want to recover some data from his social media accounts. The accused (Gosavi) is not cooperating with the police," Mr Aslekar told the court.

She added that police want to trace more women accused in the case, whose name had cropped up during the probe.

After submissions by the prosecution, the magistrate extended the police custody of Gosavi by one day.

This was the second time the court has extended the police custody of Gosavi, who was arrested last month.

The case in which he has been arrested was registered at the Faraskhana police station here.

Two more cases of cheating have been lodged against Gosavi in the city - at Cantonment and Wanwadi police stations.

Gosavi's photos and videos with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan went viral on social media after the NCB's raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. Aryan Khan, currently on bail, is one of the accused in the drugs case.