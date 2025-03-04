Arvind Kejriwal To Attend 10-Day Vipassana Course In Punjab: Report

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will go for a 10-day Vipassana session in Punjab from Tuesday, nearly a month after his party lost power in Delhi.

AAP sources said Arvind Kejriwal will leave for Hoshiarpur for the meditation course on Tuesday. He will join the Vipassana session at a centre there from March 5 to March 15, they said.

Arvind Kejriwal had attended a 10-day session at Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana Centre in Anandgarh in Hoshiarpur in December 2023.

The earlier sojourn came as he faced summons from the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case linked to excise policy.

Arvind Kejriwal, who lost the election from New Delhi seat in February 5 Assembly polls, has kept himself confined to party related activities without making any public appearances.

The Aam Aadmi Party that ruled Delhi from 2015 to 2024 on the back of massive mandates, managed to win just 22 of the 70 Assembly seats in the latest election.

The BJP ended the dominance of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party winning 48 seats. Several AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Satyendar Jain, and Somnath Bharti, lost.

After the defeat, the Delhi unit of the party is holding organisational meetings.

Its convener Gopal Rai said that only those leaders who performed well in the elections, will be given responsibilities in the organisation.

Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit also assumes significance amid Congress' claim that several AAP MLAs were ready to defect to its side. The AAP has refuted all such rumours, including replacement of Bhagwant Mann as chief minister of the state.

