BJP's Attempt To "Subvert" Democracy In Karnataka Failed: Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal lauded the judiciary, saying it rose to the occasion and saved the democracy.

793 Shares EMAIL PRINT Arvind Kejriwal wondered whether the BJP will learn any lesson. (File) New Delhi: The BJP's attempt to "subvert democracy" in Karnataka has "failed miserably", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after the collapse of the three-day old B S Yeddyurappa government in the state.



An emotional Yeddyurappa resigned as the Chief Minister of the southern state without facing a trust vote, ordered by the Supreme Court. The Congress and JD(S) had filed a petition in the top court, challenging Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision of inviting the BJP to form the government.



"BJP's attempts (sic) to subvert democracy have miserably failed in Karnataka. BJP's lust for power through foul means stands completely exposed. Will BJP learn any lesson now? India's judiciary has risen to the occasion and has safeguarded our democracy," the Delhi chief minister wrote on Twitter.



Mr Yeddyurappa's resignation will pave the way for formation of a government led by JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy, who has the backing of the Congress. The newly formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.



