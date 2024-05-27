Arvind Kejriwal Requests Supreme Court To Extend Interim Bail By 7 Days

The Chief Minister's legal counsel argued that these tests are crucial for his well-being

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has petitioned the Supreme Court for a seven-day extension on his interim bail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Citing serious health concerns, Mr Kejriwal highlighted the need for medical tests, including a PET-CT scan, following a weight loss of 7 kg and elevated ketone levels.

Mr Kejriwal was initially granted interim bail until June 1 by the Supreme Court to facilitate his participation in the Lok Sabha election campaign. As per the ruling, he is required to surrender and return to Tihar Jail on June 2.

Max Hospital's medical team has already conducted preliminary examinations. The Chief Minister's legal counsel argued that these tests are crucial for his well-being and requested the court to consider the extension to complete the necessary medical investigations.

The interim bail granted to Mr Kejriwal has sparked controversy, with BJP leaders alleging that he received "special treatment" from the Supreme Court. However, the justices involved in granting the bail have firmly stated that no exceptions were made in Mr Kejriwal's favour.

The ongoing probe revolves around alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22).

The excise policy, introduced to bring an overhaul to the national capital's liquor business, promised a more modern shopping experience with discounts and offers. However, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's order to investigate alleged irregularities prompted the policy's cancellation. The AAP accuses Mr Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal, of making last-minute changes that adversely affected the policy's revenue expectations.

AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia is already under judicial custody in connection with the case. Mr Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 last year, while party leader Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, was arrested by the ED on October 5 and was granted bail in April this year.