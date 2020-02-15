Drivers, Peons Among 'Aam Aadmis' With VIP Seats At Arvind Kejriwal Oath

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday.

Nearly 50 sanitation workers, auto-rickshaw, bus and metro train drivers and school peons will share the dais with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal when he takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time on Sunday.

"50 people representing different sections will be sharing the stage with Arvind Kejriwal. These people represent those who are the real makers of Delhi's destiny. It includes peons in schools, doctors of Mohalla clinics, autorickshaw, bus and ambulance drivers, sanitation workers, marshals of buses, teachers, headmasters, sanitation workers and others," AAP leader Manish Sisodia said at a press conference on Saturday.

"We have also invited students who have won medals in Olympiads. Students who have won medals in Olympiad held at Moscow are also invited. Families of firefighters who have lost their lives on the line of duty and police personnel are also invited," he added.

AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. The Congress, which drew a blank in the previous elections, failed to open its account yet again.